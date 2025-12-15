Guwahati: Scorpio vehicle crashes into divider near Basistha Flyover

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road accident was reported near the Basistha flyover after a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a road divider at high speed. The vehicle was travelling from the Beharbari side towards Khanapara when the driver reportedly lost control.

According to local sources, the Scorpio hit the divider and overturned several times before coming to a halt. The accident involved a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01GH 3214.

Locals said that around seven youths were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. With the help of local residents and the police, the youths were rescued from the accident site and the damaged vehicle was recovered.

The occupants sustained minor injuries in the incident.

