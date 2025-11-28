Oil Spill on NH-27 Near Khanapara Leads to Heavy Traffic Snarl

GUWAHATI: Commuters faced major traffic delays on National Highway 27 near the Greenwood Resort in Guwahati’s Khanapara after a huge quantity of oil spill, making the road dangerously slippery.

According to sources, the spill occurred late Thursday night when a large crane traveling from Siliguri to Haflong was hit by another truck. Reportedly, the impact ruptured the crane’s oil chamber, causing oil to spread across the highway.

The incident immediately disrupted traffic flow, especially on the stretch from Guwahati towards Jorabat. This subsequently resulted in long queues of stranded vehicles.

Following the incident, the Khanapara Traffic Police quickly reached the location and spread sand over the affected portion to reduce slipperiness and prevent further accidents.

Although traffic movement has now resumed, authorities have advised drivers to proceed with caution while crossing the stretch near Greenwood Resort until the road is fully cleared.

No injuries were reported in the incident. On the other hand, officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.