Guwahati: Scrap end-of-life vehicles, urges Transport Department

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Transport Department appealed to owners of end-of-life vehicles to scrap them at the earliest to help make the state pollution-free. The appeal was made on Tuesday in Guwahati as part of the government's push to reduce vehicle-related pollution and environmental damage.

Special Duty Officer (Transport) Gautam Das said the government offered major financial relief under the Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2022, including a waiver of up to 75 per cent on outstanding vehicle taxes through a One Time Settlement scheme, now extended till March 31, 2026. Vehicle owners were required to pay only 25 per cent of dues to cancel registration of unfit vehicles.

He stated that owners who scrapped vehicles at registered scrappage facilities after cancellation would be eligible for tax concessions of up to 25 per cent for 15 years on new private vehicles and 15 per cent for eight years on commercial vehicles. The department urged immediate registration cancellation of abandoned and unfit vehicles to prevent further tax accumulation and environmental harm.

