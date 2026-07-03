Guwahati: Section 163 BNSS imposed around APSC CCE exam centres on July 5

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has promulgated a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in and around examination centres for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, scheduled to be held on July 5, 2026.

According to the order issued by Nirupam Hazarika, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati, the restrictions have been imposed to ensure the free, fair and transparent conduct of the examination and to prevent any law-and-order issues during the recruitment process.

The APSC Preliminary Examination for recruitment to ACS (Junior Grade) and other allied services will be conducted at 15 examination venues under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, with 13,522 candidates expected to appear. The order cites concerns over the misuse of internet-based mobile applications and social media platforms for unfair practices during examinations, as well as possible interference by outsiders. To eliminate such risks and maintain the integrity of the examination, the administration has prohibited the entry of all persons, except authorised individuals, within a 100-metre radius of the examination venues on the day of the examination.

The exemptions include candidates possessing valid admit cards, officials engaged in conducting the examination, such as centre-in-charges, supervising officers, invigilators and support staff, police personnel deployed on examination duty, and other persons specifically authorised by the APSC, the District Commissioner, or the Government.

Also Read: Prohibitory order issued for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CCE 2025 (Prelims) in Kokrajhar