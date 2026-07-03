Prohibitory order issued for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CCE 2025 (Prelims) in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Magistrate, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, has promulgated a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, scheduled to be held on July 5, 2026, at Kokrajhar University.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The order has been issued in order to hold the examination in a free, fair and transparent manner and to restrict the involvement of any undesired external influence, and to prohibit any kind of malpractices during the entire examination process which might vitiate the peaceful environment in and around the examination venues.

Also Read: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Nalbari and Kamrup Ahead of APSC Preliminary Examination