Guwahati: Security guard arrested in contractor murder case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The accused in the sensational murder of contractor Biren Tamuly have been arrested by the Chandmari Police in Guwahati. Tamuly’s body was recovered from his flat at Rohini Apartment on August 29.

According to police, the accused is the former security guard of the apartment complex, who allegedly killed Tamuly, whose body was recovered in a blood-stained situation. The accused have been identified as Sumon Koch.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation.

Tamuly, a contractor associated with the Water Resources and Railway departments, hailed from Lakhimpur and had been living alone in the Guwahati flat. His wife and daughter reside in Bengaluru while his son is also based in the same city.

The gruesome murder came to light when a young employee of Tamuly discovered his body lying in a pool of blood inside the residence, with household items scattered around. He immediately alerted Chandmari Police, following which CID officials, forensic experts, fingerprint specialists and a dog squad was pressed into service.

