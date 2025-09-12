Sipajhar Tragedy: Entire Family Found Brutally Murdered in Narikolbori Village

Sipajhar: Shock and fear gripped Narikolbori village in Sipajhar on Thursday afternoon after an entire family was found brutally murdered inside their residence. The victims have been identified as Dipak Nath, an employee at the local circle office, his wife, and their son.

According to locals, Nath’s body was discovered lying outside the house, while his wife and son were found dead inside. The attackers allegedly used sharp instruments, inflicting severe injuries that proved fatal.

Police officials have launched an investigation but the motive behind the gruesome murders remains unclear. Residents suspect that the killings may have stemmed from personal grudges, though no concrete evidence has yet emerged.

The shocking incident has left the entire community in grief and disbelief, with villagers demanding a swift and thorough probe to bring the culprits to justice.