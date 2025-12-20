Guwahati: Security mock drill near Lachit Ghat brings traffic to a halt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Commuters in Guwahati faced severe inconvenience on Friday morning as a security mock drill conducted near Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazar brought traffic movement to a complete standstill.

The drill, organized at the Inland Water Transport (IWT) facility, formed part of the state administration’s preparedness measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, scheduled to begin on December 20.

According to residents and daily commuters, the unannounced exercise triggered massive traffic congestion along the stretch from the end of the Maligaon flyover at Kamakhya Gate towards Fancy Bazar. Long queues of vehicles were reported, with many motorists stuck in place for an extended period. Several frustrated commuters were seen switching off their vehicle engines while waiting for the road to clear.

Sources said the administration completely blocked the Fancy Bazar stretch during the drill, causing significant disruption for office-goers and the general public during peak morning hours. While officials said the mock drill was conducted to ensure smooth and foolproof security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, the absence of prior public notice drew criticism from commuters, many of whom were left stranded without alternative routes.

The situation gradually eased after the drill concluded, but the incident highlighted the need for better coordination and advance communication to minimize public inconvenience during such preparedness exercises.

Also Read: Guwahati: Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s visit today