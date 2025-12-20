Guwahati: Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s visit today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, outlining arrangements to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

During a press briefing at Azara, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the Commissioner of Guwahati Metropolitan Police advised citizens to avoid congested areas such as Pan Bazaar and Fancy Bazaar. They said that no major road closures had been planned, but heavy vehicle entry into the city would remain restricted during the visit.

Authorities anticipated a large turnout of around 1.2 lakh people at the airport inauguration programme and urged air travellers to arrive well in advance. Commuters heading towards River Front, Lokhra, and Boragaon were advised to use alternative routes. Participants attending the event were instructed to carry minimal belongings, with only small water bottles and light bags allowed, as drinking water arrangements would be provided at the venue.

The traffic plan required vehicles coming from the Garal side to park at the second rotary point, while those approaching from the old terminal side were directed to park at SOS Village, starting two hours before the event. Entry into the venue was restricted to vehicles carrying valid official passes.

The Traffic DCP called on the public to cooperate with the police and follow traffic advisories and on-ground instructions to ensure a smooth and orderly visit of the Prime Minister to Guwahati.

Also Read: Chief Minister reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Namrup visit