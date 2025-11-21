Guwahati: Sensitization session on Child Rights held in city

GUWAHATI: Dream India Network organized a sensitization session on Child Rights Mechanism at TC Government HS & MP School as part of Child Rights Week 2025. ASCPCR Member Rilanjana Talukdar addressed students, parents and teachers on the four categories of child rights and explained child protection issues, reporting systems and the roles of agencies such as the DCPU, CWC and the police. She also highlighted concerns including child labour, abuse, trafficking, child marriage and emerging challenges linked to technology and cybercrimes. Principal Subhalakshmi Barooah praised the initiative and said that children’s holistic development required collective societal effort, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Darrang SSP addresses female students on child rights