Assam: Darrang SSP addresses female students on child rights

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a commendable initiative aimed at fostering awareness and protection of children's rights, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemanta Kumar Das addressed a gathering of students at Mangaldai Girls' HS School on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Darrang police under the flagship Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme, underscored the importance of celebrating and safeguarding child rights in the community.

The Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme, launched in 2019 in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Organization, is a pioneering effort to promote child-friendly policing across the state. It focuses on building vigilant networks at the grassroots level, ensuring justice, protection, and empowerment for children. This address falls within the ongoing Child Rights Week activities, following the celebrations of Children's Day on November 14, where Assam police emphasized community engagement and child safety.

The programme was held at the school auditorium in Mangaldai, drawing over 300 students from classes 8 to 12, along with teachers, school staff, and local police personnel. The atmosphere was vibrant, with students actively participating through interactive sessions.

In his motivational address, SSP Das highlighted the four core principles of child rights-non-discrimination, best interests of the child, right to life and development, and respect for the views of the child-as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. He also urged students to recognize their rights to education, health, safety, and participation in decisions affecting them. He shared real-life examples from Darrang's ongoing initiatives, including recent trainings on child rights laws and mental health well-being conducted for police officers in November 2025. Das also cautioned against emerging threats like cybercrimes and child trafficking, encouraging students to report any violations via helplines or to the nearest police station.

As Child Rights Week continues, Darrang police plan additional workshops in rural schools and awareness drives in vulnerable communities. SSP Das reiterated the force's pledge: 'Assam police stands with every child, every step of the way.'

Also Read: Guwahati Police Training: Child Rights, Mental Health Series Ends