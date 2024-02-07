Guwahati Set To Host Fourth Edition Of Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023

GUWAHATI: The spotlights will be on Guwahati as it is set to host the Fourth Edition of the Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023.
The tournament will commence from February 19 and will conclude on February 29.
The prestigious sporting event will provide a platform for university athletes from across the country to battle it out for glory.
As per a statement, more than 5000 university students and officials from 163 universities will take part in this tournament.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, will unveil the logo and mascot that depict the Northeastern states at a ceremony to be held in Guwahati on Thursday.
Additionally, the theme song and the jerseys will also be launched in this ceremony.
A wide range of sports will be played in the Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023. It includes the likes of Rugby, Basketball, Athletics, Badminton, Volleyball, Swimming, Kabaddi, Hockey, Fencing, Tennis, Table Tennis, Football, Judo, Mallakhamb, Shooting, Boxing, Archery, Weighlifting, Wrestling and Yogasana.
Sarusajai Sports Complex will be the main venue of the competition, among others.
Notably, the Khelo India University Games happens to be a sporting event featuring multiple sporting disciplines. It aims to encourage sports and fitness among university students in India.
This tournament, which represents the spirit of unity in diversity, is the brainchild of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.
It provides a level playing field for young budding athletes to demonstrate their talent and skill-sets and compete at the national level.
Meanwhile, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games began on December 10 in New Delhi and it was organized in the national capital from December 10 to December 17.
More than 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including Services Sports Control Board participated in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which witnessed para athletes vying for honours in 7 disciplines including para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting.
The events were held across 3 SAI stadiums – the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.