Ayodhya: KFC Is Welcome Near Ram Mandir If It Changes Menu

AYODHYA: The holy city of Ayodhya is geared up to welcome global fast-food giants KFC, but it will come with a distinctive twist to its unusual menu.
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American fast food conglomerate renowned for its delicious chicken, will have to align with the city's strict vegetarian-only policy, implying that the fast food giants would be compelled to abstain from serving non-vegetarian food.
“KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as saying.
“We have offers from big food chain outlets to set up their shops in Ayodhya. We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the panch Kosi," he added.
Notably, Ayodhya enforces a strict prohibition on the serving of meat and alcohol within the Panch Kosi Marg. This route encompasses the Panch Kosi Parikrama, a 15-kilometer pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya, which visits sacred sites associated with the Ramayana.
Meanwhile, Ayodhya has transformed into a major pilgrimage centre after the inauguration of the Ram Temple. It will attract millions of tourists every year, as a result of which, its tourism industry will thrive.
Local businesses and international food chains are now forced to recognize and cater to the changing dietary preferences.
It is interesting to note that a Domino's Pizza outlet run by Dinesh Yadav is seizing the moment and reaping the benefits, owing to its proximity to the Ram Mandir.
Yadav told Moneycontrol that the shop is located just a kilometre away from the temple and it did a business of around Rs. 5000 on the first day itself.
“The construction work is still on. We cannot cater to the customers in large numbers yet. We will do well," he added.