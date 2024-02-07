Ayodhya: KFC Is Welcome Near Ram Mandir If It Changes Menu

AYODHYA: The holy city of Ayodhya is geared up to welcome global fast-food giants KFC, but it will come with a distinctive twist to its unusual menu.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American fast food conglomerate renowned for its delicious chicken, will have to align with the city's strict vegetarian-only policy, implying that the fast food giants would be compelled to abstain from serving non-vegetarian food.

“KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as saying.