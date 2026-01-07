Guwahati: Show-cause notices issued to 38 school heads in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle, Pan Bazaar, has issued show-cause notices to 38 Heads of Institutions under its jurisdiction for remaining absent from an official meeting.

According to the notice issued by Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury, AES, the concerned Principals and Headmasters failed to attend a meeting held on January 1, 2026, at the Conference Hall of Ulubari Higher Secondary School, Guwahati. The meeting was convened after prior intimation through WhatsApp text messages, voice messages, and phone calls made on December 31, 2025.

The notice stated that despite being informed in advance, the Heads of Institutions remained absent without obtaining prior permission, causing inconvenience to the department and adversely affecting official functioning. The absence has been viewed as negligence of duty and a lack of responsibility on the part of the concerned officers.

Terming the act as serious misconduct and a breach of trust, the Inspector of Schools has charged the erring officials under Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964. The notice further mentioned that such conduct raises questions regarding integrity, adherence to official responsibilities, and proper discharge of duties.

All concerned Heads of Institutions have been directed to submit their written explanations within two days from the date of issue of the notice.

Copies of the notice have also been forwarded to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department; the Director of Secondary Education, Assam; and the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), for necessary information.

