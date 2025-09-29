Guwahati: ‘Shraddha themed’ Durga Puja pandal to honour Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, Assam’s beloved artiste, the mourning continued to grip the state from Sadiya to Dhubri. The wave of grief also cast its shadow over the upcoming Durga Puja, with several committees deciding to cancel their cultural programmes as a mark of respect. Amidst this atmosphere, the Durga Puja committee of Pandu Old Station Colony in Guwahati paid heartfelt tribute to Zubeen by transforming their pandal into a space of mourning. The entire pandal was draped in white cloth, reminiscent of a Shraddha, symbolizing the collective grief of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Puja Committee president Dwijen Lahkar, along with secretaries Raktim Lahkar and Mukesh Kumar Prasad, said that the Old Station Colony Durga Puja, established in 1957, had brought together people of all communities for over six decades. This year, however, the celebrations were to be carried out only in a spiritual manner, with all cultural and extravagant activities cancelled in honour of the late artiste.

From the day of Shashthi Puja, photographs of Zubeen Garg have been displayed inside the pandal, offering devotees and fan an opportunity to pay their respects. In addition, the Puja grounds would echo with some of Zubeen’s timeless songs, including “Mayabini”, keeping alive his melodies in the hearts of his admirers.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Bhupenda, Zubeen Garg