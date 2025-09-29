PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Bhupenda, Zubeen Garg

New Delhi: Addressing the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Assamese singers Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and Karnataka author S.L. Bhyrappa, and remembered their contributions to the nation.

During the episode, PM Modi played two songs of Bhupen Hazarika and said, "These sounds bear witness to how Bhupen Hazarika's songs connect different countries around the world. In fact, a very commendable effort has been made in Sri Lanka. In this, Sri Lankan artistes have translated Bhupen Da ji's iconic song 'Manuhe-Manuhar Babe' into Sinhala and Tamil. I played you the audio of these very songs." He also mentioned that he had the privilege of participating in his birth centenary celebrations in Assam. "It was truly a memorable event," he said.

Remembering Zubeen Garg, PM Modi said, "Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

"Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," he said, also playing songs of the singer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to melody queen, the late Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary today. In the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar...Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture."

Remembering his first meeting with the legendary singer, the Prime Minister added, "Sudhir Phadke, a great personality of Marathi 'Sugam Sangeet', was the first one to introduce me to Lata Didi. I told her that I loved the song 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke', sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji."

Paying an ode to his bond with Lata Mangeshkar, he said, "My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail."

Spanning over seven decades, she recorded more than 30,000 songs in over 36 languages. Whether it was the melancholic "Lag Jaa Gale" or the vibrant "Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh," her voice resonated with audiences across the world.

Paying homage to S. L. Bhyrappa, PM Modi said, "A few days ago, our country also lost the great thinker and philosopher, S. L. Bhyrappa. I had personal contact with Bhyrappa, and we had in-depth conversations on various topics on several occasions."

"His works will continue to guide the thinking of the younger generation. Translations of many of his Kannada works are also available. He taught us how important it is to be proud of our roots and culture. I pay my heartfelt tribute to S.L. Bhyrappa ji and urge the youth to read his oeuvre," he added.

PM Modi on Sunday called on citizens to support the country's 'swadeshi' products and encourage more purchases of Khadi products on the upcoming occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

In the Mann ki Baat episode aired on Sunday, the PM said that the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, Khadi being the top of it, the charm of which had faded after independence.

"October 2nd is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi ji always emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, and Khadi was foremost among them. Unfortunately, after independence, the charm of Khadi was fading, but in the last 11 years, the attraction of the people of the country towards Khadi has increased significantly. Khadi sales have seen a huge increase in the last few years. I urge all of you to buy some Khadi product on October 2nd. Say with pride that these are Swadeshi. Also share it on social media with Vocal for Local," the PM said during the episode.

Citing the example of Yaazh Naturals, the PM said that tradition and innovation could yield remarkable results in the country.

"Like Khadi, our handloom and handicraft sector is also witnessing significant changes. Today, numerous examples are emerging in our country that demonstrate how combining tradition and innovation can yield remarkable results. One example is Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu. Here, Ashok Jagadeesan and Prem Selvaraj left their corporate jobs to take on a new initiative. They made yoga mats from grass and banana fibre, dyed clothes with herbal dyes, and provided employment to 200 families by training them. Ashish Satyavrat Sahu of Jharkhand has taken tribal weaving and garments to the global stage through the Johargram brand. Thanks to his efforts, people in other countries are now recognising Jharkhand's cultural heritage," the PM said.

The PM also paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary and called him an inspiration to the youth during the Mann Ki Baat episode.

"Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature," he said. (Agencies)

