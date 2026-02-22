GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi warns Congress of ‘going solo’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The seat-sharing talks among Assam’s Opposition parties have hit a crucial juncture, with Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal issuing an ultimatum to the Congress, seeking clarity on the allocation of constituencies.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the pace and outcome of negotiations, Gogoi on Saturday said the party would send the final letter to the Congress high command and take a call on the alliance based on the response.

“We had a meeting with Congress leaders last night, but we are dissatisfied with the outcome. There has been confusion even on the points that were earlier agreed upon. Things have changed after the meeting,” he said.

Raijor Dal had initially demanded 27 seats and later scaled it down to 15. Gogoi said the party is now insisting on at least 12–13 winnable constituencies, claiming it has been offered only four satisfactory seats so far.

“They must give us the Upper Assam seats where we have worked for years. People are waiting for a credible alternative, but the Congress is pushing candidates who have lost repeatedly,” he said.

On minority-dominated constituencies, he said Raijor Dal had sought 10 seats but received little assurance.

“We have done substantial work in minority areas, yet Congress claims all such seats belong to them,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Gogoi challenged it to prove its strength.

“They have blocked 100 seats. As the bigger party, they should win at least 60 of those,” he said.

Gogoi said the prolonged delay in finalizing the formula has forced the party to prepare for all options. “Everything will become clear by this evening. If there is obstruction in Upper Assam, it will make things worse. We cannot wait indefinitely,” he said, indicating that Raijor Dal may go solo if its demands are not met.

