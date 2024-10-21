Guwahati: Skeleton of woman found in her house

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari police recovered the skeleton of a woman, Purnima Dey, from her Jyotikuchi residence today. The police suspect that the woman died a long time ago.

According to the police, the family comprised Purnima Dey and her son, Joydev Dey. However, the neighbouring people did not see Purnima for many days. The son, who allegedly talks incoherently, did not inform anybody regarding the death of his mother. Smelling a rat, the neighbours had to inform the relatives of Purnima and told them to pay a visit to the house that is covered with bushes.

Today the relatives of Purnima and her neighbours entered the house by taking a team of police along with them only to find the skeleton, supposed to be that of Purnima lying on her bed. Forensic personnel have been pressed into service to unearth the mystery.

Also Read: Assam: Differently abled woman gang-raped; one arrested in Kokrajhar district