Assam: Mother Arrested in Connection to Death of Five-Year-Old

Margherita: Days after the dead body of a 5-year-old child was recovered from a river, the child’s mother was arrested by the local police on Friday. The child was earlier reported missing by the family members.

A five year old child was reported missing by his family members last week. The child was reportedly playing near his home on the morning of 11 October, after which he could not be traced. On 14 October, the dead body of the child was found floating in the Burhi Dihing river of the region by the local people triggering a sharp sensation in the Margherita region.

Soon after the incident, the locals demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded justice for the victim and his family. The police also initiated an investigation into the matter soon afterwards and in the latest development in connection to the matter, the local police on Friday arrested the mother of the child. The police officials mentioned that the initial investigation had revealed a possible involvement of the woman in the disappearance and death of the child.

Police officials however mentioned that the investigation is still underway and it is too early to make any comments regarding the matter till all leads are being investigated thoroughly.