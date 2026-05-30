Guwahati Slum Outreach Promotes Menstrual Health, Breaks Taboos with Free Sanitary Napkin Distribution

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Maa Annapurna Trust India organised a menstrual hygiene awareness and distribution drive near the Chandmari slums in Guwahati on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day. The programme focused on promoting menstrual health awareness, dignity and access to hygiene products among women and adolescent girls from economically weaker sections. Free sanitary napkins were distributed during the initiative. The event also featured awareness sessions on hygienic menstrual practices, proper use of sanitary products and safe eco-friendly disposal methods. Organisers stressed the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and encouraging open discussions on menstrual health.

Also Read: Zaloni Ladies Club Marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with Health Awareness