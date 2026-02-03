Guwahati: Smartphone theft gang busted in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An intelligence-led operation by a team from the Fancy Bazar Outpost under Panbazar Police Station led to the busting of a major gang involved in smartphone theft in the city. The police team apprehended two accused, Rafik Ali and Mondip Nath, near Railway Gate Number 4 and recovered two stolen smartphones from their possession. Acting on leads developed during questioning, the police carried out follow-up operations that resulted in the arrest of six more members linked to the same gang. During the subsequent action, four additional stolen smartphones were recovered, taking the total number of seized devices to six. In all, eight persons were taken into custody in connection with the theft racket.

