Guwahati: Two held with fake gold bar and counterfeit notes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two men were arrested after police intercepted a car at Paschim Boragaon and recovered a fake gold bar along with counterfeit currency notes.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Gorchuk Police Station stopped a Baleno bearing registration number AS01SC4552 and detained its occupants. The accused were identified as Bapan Das, 27, and Akan Sutradhar, 28, both residents of Dalgaon.

During the search, police recovered and seized a fake gold bar weighing 1.305 kg, 100 counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 500 denomination and two mobile phones from their possession.

The duo was taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated.

