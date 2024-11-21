Guwahati: Snatchers in the guise of delivery boys, two arrested in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandmari Police caught two snatchers, who have been working in Guwahati in the guise of delivery boys of a company.

The police caught Bhaskar Kalita (26), hailing from Kampur and working as a delivery boy. A few days ago, he snatched a gold chain and two gold earrings from a lady at Rajgarh Road. He threatened the lady with a knife. Chandmari police also caught another snatcher, Arjun Malakar of Umrangshu. He is also a delivery boy. He had been wanted in a mobile snatching case at Pub Sarania. The police recovered the mobile handset and a scooty from him.

