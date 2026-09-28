Guwahati: Social worker Kheraprabha Saikia dies at 79

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Eminent social worker and former Sivasagar Zila Parishad president Kheraprabha Saikia passed away in Guwahati at around 10:10 pm on Saturday. She was 79.

A resident of Borduwar Mukh, Simaluguri, Nazira, Saikia made significant contributions to the social and cultural life of the region. After her husband, former teacher and social worker Rohiteshwar Saikia, was killed in an ULFA firing incident in Simaluguri in 1991, she devoted herself to social service and cultural activities.

Saikia entered electoral politics in 2002, winning the Simaluguri Anchalik Panchayat election. In 2008, she was elected to the Nazira Zila Parishad and later served as Vice-President of the Sivasagar Zila Parishad. She was its president from 2013 to 2017.

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