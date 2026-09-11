Assam: First annual Zubeen Divas to be observed in Greater Simaluguri

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Preparations are underway across Assam to observe Zubeen Divas on September 19, marking the first annual remembrance day of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The day is being organised by his fans in different parts of the state to pay tribute to the legendary artiste.

In Nazira, the Greater Simaluguri Zubeen Fans’ Committee has also made elaborate arrangements to observe the day at a venue near the primary school on the Simaluguri-Borkola road.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Urges Assam Government to Declare 19th September as ‘Zubeen Divas’