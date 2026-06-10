Guwahati: Sonapur Science City to host first summer hobby camps

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Science City Guwahati at Sonapur announced that it will organise its first month-long Summer Hobby Camp from July 2 to July 30, offering students in Assam an opportunity to participate in hands-on science and innovation programmes locally.

Functioning under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Assam, the initiative aims to encourage practical learning under the guidance of subject experts.

The camps will cover Art and Craft, Scientific Toys Making, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Wonder of Electronics and Chess Training for students from Classes III to X. A special workshop on food safety and adulteration testing for parents will be held on July 3.

Classes for each course will be conducted daily from 11 am to 1.30 pm, with organisers providing all necessary materials and kits.

Admission will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students can download application forms from the ASTEC website and submit them online or physically at Science City, Sonapur. Further information is available through WhatsApp at 9101523389, according to Senior Education Officer Ramendra Medhi.

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