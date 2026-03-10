Assam CM inaugurates Assam’s first Science City in Sonapur

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s first Science City at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, saying the initiative will help promote scientific thinking among young people.
Spread over 82 acres, the project has been developed at a cost of around Rs 300 crore.
According to the Chief Minister, the facility includes attractions such as Eureka and Space Odyssey and is larger than the Science City in Kolkata.
“Assam gets its own Science City and it will be one of the best in the country. Built on the outskirts of Guwahati, this project, spread over 82 acres has been built at Rs 300 cr and has features like Eureka and Space Odyssey, etc, and is bigger than Kolkata’s Science City,” Sarma said in a post on X.
He added that more facilities, including a Science Innovation centre and a Science Park, will be developed in the coming days to attract more young minds towards science.
“In Assam, we are building things which feature as ones which are best in the country,” the Chief Minister added.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Science City has been developed jointly by the Assam government and the National Council of Science Museums, which functions under the Ministry of Culture.
On the same occasion, Sarma also virtually inaugurated five district Science Centres located at Amingaon, Majuli, Silchar, Kaliabor and Bongaigaon. These centres are equipped with science galleries, digital planetariums and auditoriums.
According to the CMO, the initiatives are expected to help nurture scientific temperament among students and inspire the next generation of innovators in the state.