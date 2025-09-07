Guwahati: Special apprenticeship drive launched to empower NE youth

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major push to boost skill development and employment in the North East, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), organized a one-day campaign on Special Intervention for Promotion of Apprenticeship in the North Eastern Region (NER) at the Assam Water Centre Campus, Guwahati.

The initiative is part of the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive growth, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ashta Lakshmi and Viksit Bharat, Viksit North East. It seeks to expand apprenticeship opportunities for youth by offering structured, paid, and industry-linked training.

The event brought together senior officials from MSDE, IIE, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Sector Skill Councils, state nodal officers, PSUs, industry leaders, and students. It also featured the launch of an upgraded apprenticeship portal and detailed presentations on new initiatives under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

Joint Secretary of MSDE, Shreeshail Malge, in his keynote address, emphasized the region’s untapped potential. “The North East is not just a region of immense natural and cultural wealth—it is a growth engine waiting to be fully realized. Through focused apprenticeship initiatives, we aim to equip youth with practical skills, hands-on training, and mobility-linked support,” he said.

As part of the scheme, North East youth will receive an additional stipend for one year over and above the standard NAPS support, encouraging both local and inter-state apprenticeships. The programme will be implemented jointly by IIE Guwahati and NSDC, in collaboration with State Skill Missions, Regional Directorates, and training partners.

Officials said the initiative would not only strengthen the apprenticeship ecosystem in the region but also serve as a scalable model for region-specific skill development—bridging local aspirations with market needs.

Also Read: Guwahati IIE launches Export-Oriented EDP on Handloom Sector