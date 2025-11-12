Guwahati: Special Judge's Court Granted Bail to ACS Officer Nupur Bora

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Judge's Court on Tuesday granted bail to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who had been arrested on September 15 for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Advocate Bijan Mahajan appeared on behalf of Bora during the bail hearing. Her arrest followed extensive raids carried out by officials of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell at her Guwahati residence, where they reportedly seized Rs 92 lakh in cash along with jewellery valued at nearly Rs 1 crore.

Investigators also recovered an additional Rs 10 lakh from a rented house in Barpeta linked to the officer. At the time of her arrest, Bora was serving as the Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district.

