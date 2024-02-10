Guwahati: Special POCSO Court sentences Litan Saha for 30-year Rigorous Imprisonment and to pay fine of Rs. 10,000

Guwahati: A special POCSO Court has convicted Litan Saha in connection to the All Women PS Case No. 196/2021 under Section 376 (2)(n) and 376(AB) of the IPC read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and sentenced him to 30 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. The fine amount, when deposited, is to be given to the victim girl.

Litan Saha is sentenced to undergo RI for 30 years. Section 42 of the POCSO Act provides that the offender who is found guilty of any of the offences under the Indian Penal Code as mentioned in Section 42 of the POCSO Act shall be liable to punishment under this The court mentioned that though the prosecution has been able to establish the case against the accused under Sections 376(2)(n) and 376(AB) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and the accused is convicted under the aforementioned sections of the law, in view of Section 42 of the POCSO Act, the punishment was conferred under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012 only, which will serve.

An amount of Rs 2,00,000 will be paid to the victim under clause (9) of the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme 2012 and the recommendation of the Supreme Court in WP (C) 867/2013 and Writ Petition (Civil) 754 of 2016. Additionally, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M), was directed to inquire into the aspect of rehabilitation and award adequate final monetary compensation within the provision of Section 357-A Cr.P.C. to the victim girl.

The period of detention undergone by the accused, if any, during the trial and investigation period is set off against the term of conviction imposed under Section 428 Cr.P.C.

