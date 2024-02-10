Guwahati: Sahidul Islam sentenced to 25 years of RI by POCSO Court

Guwahati: Hearing Chandmari PS Case No. 536/2021 and considering the facts and evidence, including the Medical Examination report, a special POCSO Court convicted Sahidul Islam under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Considering all the aspects, as well as his age and his family status, Sahidul Islam was sentenced to undergo R.I. for 25 years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. The fine amount, when deposited, is to be given to the victim girl.

Noting that the incident which took place at a tender age of the victim girl may have some effect on her future life and so it is very essential that some economic support may be given to the victim girl so that she may not face any difficulty in her future life as well as lead a healthy and stable life without any financial constraint and as per clause (9) of the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme 2012 and the recommendation of the Supreme Court in WP(C) 867/2013 and Writ Petition (Civil) 754 of 2016 and as per Schedule of Assam Victim Compensation Scheme 2012, a compensation of Rs. 2,00,000 was given to the victim girl and also recommend the case for rehabilitation of the victim girl to the Secretary, DLSA Kamrup (M) and for awarding appropriate final compensation U/S 357-A of Cr.P.C.

The Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M), was directed to inquire into the aspect of rehabilitation and award adequate final monetary compensation within the provision of Section 357-A Cr.P.C. to the victim girl.

The period of detention undergone by the accused, if any, during the trial and investigation period is set off against the term of conviction imposed u/s 428 Cr.P.C.

