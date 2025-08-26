Guwahati: Special road cleaning drive at East Jyotinagar by GMC

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its road cleaning efforts with a special drive at East Jyotinagar Road near Haldhi Mill under Division 3.

A Steer Skid Loader, supported by a dumper truck, was deployed to clear accumulated waste and ensure a cleaner stretch, which had been causing inconvenience to daily commuters. GMC officials said the initiative aims to facilitate smooth traffic movement while maintaining hygienic conditions for residents. The civic body has been adopting regular mechanised cleaning across different city divisions to improve efficiency in waste management.

Appealing for citizens’ cooperation, GMC urged residents to avoid littering on public roads. “Help us keep Guwahati clean and safe,” the civic body said in its message. The operation is part of GMC’s broader campaign to strengthen urban sanitation and promote community participation in maintaining public spaces.

