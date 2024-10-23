Guwahati: Special Task Force Assam Conducts Raid, Seizes Heroin in City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted raids at multiple locations under Dispur and Basistha Police Station jurisdictions in the early hours of Tuesday. The raids resulted in the apprehension of three individuals and the seizure of significant amounts of contraband. The seized items included 45 grams of heroin, one mobile phone, cash and other articles, and 74 empty vials. Additionally, two vehicles were also seized in connection with the operation.

Also read: Guwahati: STF Busts Drug Trafficking Attempt; Heroin Worth Rs. 6 Crore Seized