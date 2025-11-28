Guwahati: Speeding car bursts into flames in Noonmati, four escape narrowly

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major accident on the main road of Sector-3 in Noonmati on Tuesday night created panic among commuters after a speeding car travelling from the Geetanagar side lost control, crashed into another vehicle, and burst into flames.

Within minutes, the vehicle was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes, drawing the attention of locals who rushed to the spot.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, the car was carrying four youths, all of whom managed to escape moments before the fire intensified. However, two of them fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Noonmati Traffic Police arrived promptly, and under the supervision of Traffic Police Officer Chandan Sharma, officers rescued two of the injured youths and shifted them to hospital for treatment. They were identified as Abhirup Kinkor Kakati and Sumit Shah, both residents of Noonmati. Fortunately, none of the occupants suffered serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a dangerously high speed, which led to the loss of control. They also claimed that several other vehicles on the busy stretch narrowly escaped being hit. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Tinsukia Crash: Three Dead, Five Critical in Bus–Ambulance Collision