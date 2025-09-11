Guwahati: Speeding dumper rams into house, kills man

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A speeding dumper truck wreaked havoc on Tuesday night, killing a man and damaging a house after the driver lost control near Yogipara in VIP along the Guwahati-Goalpara National Highway.

According to police, the vehicle first rammed into a roadside shop, mowing down a man identified as Konak Das, who died on the spot. The truck then swerved nearly 200 metres off the highway before crashing straight into Das’s rented residence, partially collapsing the structure. At the time of the incident, several family members, including children, were asleep inside the house. Miraculously, they escaped unhurt. The dumper (AS-25-EC-5152) has been seized, though the driver’s details are yet to be confirmed. Outraged locals have alleged that reckless driving by heavy vehicles along the stretch of the highway, particularly during night hours, has become a constant threat to their lives. They have demanded strict monitoring and preventive measures to avert such tragedies in the future.

Also Read: Fatal Accident: Dumper Kills E-Rickshaw Driver in Chhaygaon, Assam