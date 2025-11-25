Guwahati: SSA issues guidelines for utilization of TLM fund

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has issued a detailed guideline for schools across the state regarding the utilization of funds allotted for the development of Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) in Pre-Primary (Ka-Shreni) classrooms. Each school with pre-primary enrollment will receive Rs 2,000 as provisioned in the Annual Work Plan & Budget 2025-26.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) to ensure holistic development in physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, cultural, and early language-literacy-numeracy domains.

According to the directive, the fund will be disbursed to the Pre-Primary teacher through the School Management Committee (SMC) or School Management Development Committee (SMDC). Teachers are tasked with preparing a list of required domain-specific, low-cost or no-cost TLMs—an exercise in which they may seek support from fellow teachers, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs), and Block Resource Persons (BRPs).

Once the list is finalized, teachers must procure necessary materials following financial norms and submit original bills and vouchers to the head of the institution. The TLMs will then be developed—with participation from teachers, students’ mothers, and guardians wherever possible—and later presented before the SMC/SMDC. Schools must also maintain photographic documentation of the completed materials.

Authorities have stressed that the materials should be durable and regularly used in classroom transactions. The process of TLM development must be completed by December 10, 2025, after which schools are required to submit a Utilization Certificate to the concerned Block Mission Office.

