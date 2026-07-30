Guwahati: SSB conducts 100-day yoga programme at Bhakatpara camp

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a 100-day yoga programme at its ‘B’ Company headquarters in Bhakatpara on Wednesday under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik.

The programme aimed to improve the physical and mental well-being of personnel and local residents, reduce stress and promote a healthy lifestyle. It began with a lecture by a yoga instructor on the importance of yoga, followed by a group session featuring pranayama, Surya Namaskar and various asanas.

Assistant Commandant and Company Commander Dasharath Sinh said regular yoga practice helped maintain physical fitness and mental peace and expressed confidence that the 100-day programme would bring positive changes to participants’ lives.

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