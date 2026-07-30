SSB holds workshop on stress management and wildlife conservation in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a workshop on stress management and wildlife conservation for its personnel at the Battalion Headquarters in Sonapur on Wednesday. Held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the workshop was conducted by Assistant Commandant Shibu Mandal and Inspector (Ministerial) Rajendra Prasad. The session focused on managing stress during duty and highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation.

Addressing the personnel, Kaushik urged them to prioritise their mental well-being and actively contribute to wildlife conservation in their areas of responsibility, stated a press release.

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