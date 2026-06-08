Guwahati: Stakeholder talks on Maa Kamakhya corridor from today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Formal discussions with stakeholders regarding the proposed Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor Project will commence on June 8, with the Assam government expressing confidence that all pending concerns surrounding the ambitious project will be resolved within the next week.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah following his visit to the sacred Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill. The minister stated that efforts to address objections raised by local residents, traders and other stakeholders had entered their final phase.

Speaking to reporters, Mallabaruah said concerns had primarily centred on the possible impact of the project on homes, shops and commercial establishments located in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

“Local residents and several stakeholders had raised objections regarding the project and its potential impact on nearby shops and establishments. The process of resolving these issues is now nearing its final stage,” he said.

The minister, who represents Nalbari, visited the project site along with senior administrative officials, including the District Commissioner, Circle Officer, Public Works Department officials and representatives of construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is expected to execute the project. Discussions were also held with local residents and members of the Doloi office, the traditional administrative body associated with the temple.

“Formal discussions will begin on June 8, and we hope to arrive at a comprehensive resolution by next week,” Mallabaruah said.

According to the minister, stakeholders have, in principle, agreed to cooperate with the implementation of the project, which aims to improve accessibility and facilities for the lakhs of devotees who visit the revered shrine annually.

“All stakeholders have agreed to extend their cooperation in implementing the project, which is aimed at improving facilities and accessibility for pilgrims. We will now move forward accordingly,” he added.

The proposed Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor Project, estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore, is among the most significant infrastructure initiatives planned for Guwahati in recent years. However, the project has faced sustained opposition from sections of local residents, shopkeepers, traders and business owners on Nilachal Hill, who fear displacement and the demolition of existing structures.

The project has also attracted legal scrutiny, with petitions filed before the Gauhati High Court raising concerns about possible impacts on the ancient temple complex, associated shrines, caves and underground water systems considered sacred by devotees.

Earlier this year, the High Court cleared the project after considering studies conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology and vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. However, IIT Guwahati subsequently recommended strict adherence to depth-related construction restrictions identified through hydrological and geophysical surveys, cautioning that any deviation could disrupt groundwater pathways beneath the Nilachal Hills.

During his visit, Mallabaruah also reviewed preparations for the annual Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to begin on June 22.

He said various government departments are actively engaged in preparatory work and are holding regular consultations with the Doloi Samaj to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual religious congregation, which attracts pilgrims from across India and abroad.

The state government expects both the corridor project and Ambubachi Mela preparations to progress simultaneously, with authorities focusing on balancing infrastructure development with the preservation of the temple’s religious and ecological significance.

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