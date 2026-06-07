Two pilgrim camps to be set up for Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the annual Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Dham have begun in full swing, with field inspections and the implementation of various arrangements already underway, according to Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. Speaking to the media, Paul said the district administration has finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure a smooth, safe and comfortable experience for the lakhs of devotees expected to attend the revered religious congregation.

As part of the preparations, temporary accommodation camps for pilgrims will be established at two locations this year-one near Pandu Port and another at Kamakhya Railway Station. The camps are being set up to provide convenience and essential support to devotees arriving from different parts of the country.

The District Commissioner informed that plans regarding the locations of the camps and other key facilities have already been finalised. The administration is also making extensive arrangements for transportation, crowd management, sanitation, drinking water, medical support and other logistical requirements ahead of the event. Paul further stated that detailed public advisories, transportation plans and necessary instructions for pilgrims will be issued after June 15 to help devotees plan their visit and ensure smooth movement during the mela.

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