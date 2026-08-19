Guwahati: Star Health Insurance turns heads with new OOH campaign

GUWAHATI: Star Health Insurance, independent creative agency Talented and outdoor partner Coral Media launched an out-of-home campaign built around the message, “We’ve Got Your Back”.

The campaign used the reverse sides of billboards to symbolise the insurer’s promise of dependable support. Each execution featured a Star Health proof point alongside the campaign line, highlighting its claims settlement record, network of more than 16,000 hospitals and over 1.6 crore claims settled.

The campaign was rolled out across Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at locations where the backs of billboards were visible to passing traffic.

Talented’s creative and brand strategy team said the idea made the message and medium inseparable by using the back of billboards to represent support that remained present even when it was not visible.

Kotha Kartheek, Head–Brand & Digital, Star Health, said the campaign reflected the company’s track record of supporting customers through consistent action and aimed to turn that promise into a visible reminder, a press release said.

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