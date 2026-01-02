Guwahati: State BJP president Dilip Saikia unveiled ‘BJP Barta’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday unveiled the January 2026 issue of its official mouthpiece BJP Barta, continuing its tradition of releasing the publication on the first day of every month. The occasion also marked the completion of ten years of the magazine’s publication.

The issue was formally released by State BJP president Dilip Saikia at the party’s State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, during a programme that coincided with the exchange of New Year greetings among party leaders and workers.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia congratulated all karyakartas associated with BJP Barta for their sustained dedication and efforts over the past decade. Extending New Year wishes, he expressed confidence that 2026 would be a year of renewed victories for the party, asserting that the BJP-led alliance would form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term.

