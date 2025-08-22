Guwahati: State BJP urges Indigenous Muslims not to be Misled

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly reiterated its stand on safeguarding the indigenous social fabric of the state against what it termed “alien intruders.” Addressing a press conference at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Dr. Mominul Awal made a special appeal to the Goria, Moriya, Deshi, and Julah Muslim communities of Assam.

Dr. Awal urged these communities “not to be misled by the rhetoric of certain Mullahs and community leaders among the Miya Muslims,” emphasizing that the real threat to Assam’s social, cultural, and political fabric comes from those who remain unassimilated. “For us as well, the unassimilated are strangers. These alien intruders have caused immense social and political harm even to our indigenous Muslims,” he asserted. The BJP leader stressed that the party’s campaign against illegal encroachment and infiltration was not communal, but rather a movement to protect Assamese civilisation and culture. He said the Government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was taking decisive steps, including eviction drives, to curb the “inter-community political migration” allegedly driven by these elements.

Addressing the media, party spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma said that since its formation, the BJP government in Assam has been implementing “comprehensive programmes of indigenisation across every sphere of the State, right from the grassroots level.”

Citing the words of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Sharma said that those who refuse to integrate with the rhythm of Assamese society “remain alien, unassimilated, and strangers.” He alleged that such “alien intruders” were attempting to undermine the indigenous populace through demographic expansion and inter-community political migration. “Assam shall never tolerate such strangers who refuse to integrate. Against such aggression, a massive wave of people’s resistance shall most certainly be forged,” Sharma warned.

“In truth, the greatest threat to Assamese civilisation and culture comes from these alien intruders. By illegally encroaching upon forest lands, Xatra estates, and Government property, they have been spreading lawlessness in society,” Sharma said, adding that eviction drives and decisive measures were being carried out to curb such “unauthorised intrusions.”

The BJP, Assam Pradesh, also welcomed the 130th Constitutional Amendment, describing it as a landmark step that would strengthen India’s administrative system and political practices. Party spokespersons Suranjan Dutta were also present at the briefing.

