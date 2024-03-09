Guwahati: State zoo-cum-Botanical Garden recovering from Corona jolt

GUWAHATI: The State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, Guwahati, is yet to get rid of the jolt it suffered during COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns. The revenue earnings of the zoo have been declining since 2019-20. And it is a fact that the zoo is yet to be a destination for foreign tourists, and its visitors are mostly domestic ones. However, the zoo is recovering slowly due to the initiatives taken under this government.

According to the Economic Survey, Assam-2023-24 report, 2,80,034 visitors, including 89 foreigners, visited the zoo in 2017-18, leading to a revenue earning of Rs 2,12,26,923. In 2018-19, only 7,51,371 visitors, including 306 foreigners, visited the zoo, leading to a collection of Rs 2,21,97,791. In 2019-20, the number of visitors fell to 7,20,292, including 294 foreigners, earning Rs 2,23,23,327. In 2020-21, the number of visitors fell drastically to 1,93,417, including 90 foreigners, and the revenue collection also fell to Rs 49,67,220. In 2021-22, the footfall on the zoo will rise slightly to 3,46,577, including 279 foreigners. The revenue collection in that year was Rs 1,16,27,672. In 2022-23, the footfall to the zoo was 6,78,511, including 564 foreigners. The amount of revenue collected in that year was Rs 1,87,55,432.

The Economic Survey report, however, said, "The trend of visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic period had sharply decreased, but due to the initiative of the present government, it is recovering gradually. The revenue collection is in an upward trend now."

Established in 1957 with an area of 175 hectares in the heart of Guwahati metropolis, the zoo has exhibits and an impressive collection of 526 animals, 576 birds, and 78 reptiles belonging to 112 species, both indigenous and exotic.

