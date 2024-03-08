Mahashivratri 2024: Know How The City Of Guwahati Celebrates This Revered Festival

GUWAHATI: On the grand occasion of Mahashivratri, also commonly known as Shivratri, the city of Guwahati glistened with radiant festivities. The annual Hindu festival which is observed in honour of Lord Shiva, and celebrated with great fervour and devotion has once again ignited the spirit of the devotees on the 8th of March, 2024.

Every temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, big or small, has made elaborate arrangements to commemorate the festival with great dedication and zeal. Devotees all over the city have flocked to their nearby Shiva temples to pay their respects. Some have travelled a great distance to present their offerings and prayers.

'Panchamrit', a blend of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee is a notable offering to Lord Shiva. Devotees also perform "Abhishekam," an ancient ritual of consecration where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with milk, water or honey, offering flowers.

Lord Shiva has also been offered dhatura, ber,chandan, gangajal, bhaang, sugarcane and other items. Other sweets made of milk such as barfi, sandesh, peda and kheer were also offered and distributed as prasad among the devotees.