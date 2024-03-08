Mahashivratri 2024: Know How The City Of Guwahati Celebrates This Revered Festival

GUWAHATI: On the grand occasion of Mahashivratri, also commonly known as Shivratri, the city of Guwahati glistened with radiant festivities. The annual Hindu festival which is observed in honour of Lord Shiva, and celebrated with great fervour and devotion has once again ignited the spirit of the devotees on the 8th of March, 2024.
Every temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, big or small, has made elaborate arrangements to commemorate the festival with great dedication and zeal. Devotees all over the city have flocked to their nearby Shiva temples to pay their respects. Some have travelled a great distance to present their offerings and prayers.
'Panchamrit', a blend of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee is a notable offering to Lord Shiva. Devotees also perform "Abhishekam," an ancient ritual of consecration where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with milk, water or honey, offering flowers.
Lord Shiva has also been offered dhatura, ber,chandan, gangajal, bhaang, sugarcane and other items. Other sweets made of milk such as barfi, sandesh, peda and kheer were also offered and distributed as prasad among the devotees.
Among all the temples in Guwahati, the Umananda Temple on Peacock Island, situated in the middle of the mighty Brahmaputra has attracted scores of devotees, both locals and tourists alike.
The footfall in the temple is estimated to be over 10,000. The famous Sukreshwar Temple, Janardhan Temple located in Pan Bazar and Rudeshwar Temple located on the northern bank of the river in the city of Guwahati have recorded a large number of devotees as well.
People have observed fasting throughout the day. Most temples and some community clubs/ committees have organised gatherings for night-long kirtans and jagrans.
The heart of Guwahati echoed with loud music, enthusiastic dancing and cheerful greetings of “Jai Bholenaath”. Additionally, this occasion served as an opportunity for income for the small-time vendors such as flower sellers and food stall owners.
It should be noted that, although the occasion calls for utmost celebration, some people may be carried away by intoxication, disrupting the festive mood. It is advised to stay mindful during your Shivratri celebrations and only indulge in pure devotion of Lord Shiva.