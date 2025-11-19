Guwahati: Statue of Goldie (Zubeen Garg) unveiled at Kahilipara home

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A wave of emotion swept through the Kahilipara home of music legend Zubeen Garg on Tuesday as his birth anniversary was observed with songs, tributes and the unveiling of a statue placed beside his beloved Bakul tree.

Supporters began gathering at the residence from early morning, singing devotional and celebratory pieces in memory of the iconic artiste. The ceremony reached its most touching moment when a statue of Zubeen Garg was revealed in the courtyard, a space long associated with his presence.

His father, Kapil Borthakur, his wife Garima Garg, close relatives and a large number of admirers attended the event. Many were visibly moved when his father placed his hand on the sculpture of his son, affectionately known as Goldie, prompting an emotional response from those present.

Visitors continued to arrive throughout the day, turning the residence into a place of quiet remembrance. People laid flowers near the Bakul tree, while others played his songs. Several admirers also penned personal messages, which were collected for safekeeping.

Garima Garg remained at the residence to meet well-wishers as they came in steady numbers well into the afternoon.

The unveiling of the statue became the focal point of the observance, reflecting the deep affection and respect that continue to surround Zubeen Garg and his artistic legacy.

Artists also painted a set of murals of the singer on the walls of the Kahilipara home. The painters, who regarded the work as a privilege, spent four days completing the pieces, incorporating musical instruments linked to the artiste. They said Zubeen Garg’s fondness for monochrome art inspired the black-and-white theme of the murals, and added that they planned to expand the artwork in the coming days as a tribute to him.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Birthday: Statue Unveiled, Blood Donation