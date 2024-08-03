Guwahati: STF Assam Nabs Drug Peddler in Panjabari-Sixmile Raid, Seizes 12 Grams of Heroin

GUWAHATI: A raid was conducted, based on input, at the Near Golden Tower on the footpath of Panjabari-Sixmile Road, Bagharbari, under Satgaon PS jurisdiction, by STF, Assam, on Thursday evening, and a drug peddler has been apprehended. Further, one soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 12 grams (without box), one mobile handset, etc. were recovered from the raid.

The drug peddler, Md. Amzad Ali (48-years-old), has been apprehended by the police. He is the son of Lt. Majibor Ali. Md. Azmad Ali is a resident of Pillingkata, P/S Basistha district, Kamrup Metro. The necessary formalities are being done.

