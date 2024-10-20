Assam: BJP Reveals Candidates for Crucial By-Elections

GUWAHATI: As part of its strategic preparations for the crucial by-elections scheduled for November 13, 2024, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially unveiled its candidates for various states.

This announcement is a pivotal step as the party gears up for electoral contests that hold the potential to influence its representation and political strength in those regions significantly.

The BJP has put forward three candidates for the by-elections in Assam. Nihar Ranjan Das is going to be the party candidate for the Scheduled Castes constituency, and Dholai and Diganta Ghatowar is going to contest the Behali constituency. Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been shortlisted for the party candidature for the Samaguri constituency.

The party is hopeful that the candidature of its contestants would garner appreciation from voters and further strengthen the party's chances of doing well in the state. The by-elections in Assam are scheduled for November 13, 2024, in Bongaigaon, Sidli, Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai constituencies. On November 23, vote counting would be held immediately after people cast their votes.

Key deadlines come with the last date for the filing of nomination papers on October 25. Scrutiny is scheduled on October 28, and candidates may withdraw their nominations on or before October 30.

These by-polls have become inevitable in the wake of the election of current legislators to Lok Sabha during the general elections conducted earlier this year.

Notably, BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya, who represented the Dholai Assembly segment, switched to the Lok Sabha by winning the Cachar Lok Sabha seat. In the same way, Ranjit Dutta, MLA from Behali, managed a place in the Lok Sabha by winning the Tezpur parliamentary seat.

Veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury has emerged victorious for the third successive term from the Bongaigaon constituency, from where he has been representing since 1985. Kokrajhar seat has been won by UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary after his tenure as the representative of Sidli. A big victor has been Congress's Rakibul Hussain, five-time MLA from Samaguri, who won the Dhubri seat.

According to sources, the BJP is going to contest all three constituencies in the Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri by-elections scheduled on November 13.