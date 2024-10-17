Assam: Violence Hits Congress Rally; 8 BJP Workers Booked

GUWAHATI: The Assam police have registered cases against eight BJP activists as violence erupted during a campaign rally ahead of next month's by-election in Samaguri Assembly constituency.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a Congress rally, led by Lok Sabha MP and former Samaguri MLA Rakibul Hussain, was passing through Rupahihat.

Other Congress leaders in the rally include MLA of Rupahihat, Nurul Huda, and MLA of Batadrava, Sibamoni Bora. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapneel Deka said Huda got injured in the clash and seven vehicles at the rally were damaged.

The Superintendent of Police said that the people who went to a rally where anti-BJP slogans were raised, and people started gathering, it led to a clash.

Thus, three FIRs have been lodged, and eight BJP workers have been charged with the offense. As they did not return to their houses, notices were issued to their families to appear before the authorities; so far, none of the accused have appeared.

Following the incident, the Assam Congress made a letter-writing spree to the Election Commission of India, through the State Election Commission, demanding a change in the SP Deka and the Officers-in-Charge of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, as those officials were accused of not doing anything but colluding with the ruling party.

Samaguri is the only constituency out of the five in Assam for which by-elections are scheduled next month. It was earlier a Congress-held constituency. The reason for the by-election is that Rakibul Hussain, who had won the seat of Samaguri consecutively for five terms, has won the election for Dhubri parliamentary seat.

Speculation has been rising over the Congress's prospect of nominating Hussain's son, Tanzil, a leader in the party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India, to contest the seat.