Guwahati: STF Raids Panbazar Area, Apprehends 50-Year-Old Woman for Alleged Drug Peddling

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid at 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction on Friday. During the raid, the STF apprehended a 50-year-old woman, named Rejina Khatun, who is allegedly involved in drug peddling.

The STF recovered 35 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 39.5 grams, a mobile phone, and cash amounting to Rs. 1600. Rejina Khatun is a resident of 2 No. Railway Gate, Panbazar, Kamrup (M). Her permanent address is Village 1 No. Tengnarvitha, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar (BTR).

